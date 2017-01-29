Father and three kids rescued from sinking boat in Galveston

U.S. Coast Guard (Photo: Getty Images, Getty Images)

GALVESTON, Texas- A man and his three children had to be rescued by the Coast Guard early Sunday morning when their boat started to sink off of the Galveston coast.

According to authorities, the man called 911 around 1:50 a.m., and he was connected to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston.

He said his boat became disabled while he was fishing with his children in the Galveston Fairway Anchorage, which is 10 miles southeast of the Galveston jetties. His kids are ages 14, 15 and 22.

A helicopter and boat crew was dispatched immediately. They arrived to the scene about an hour after the call.

The rescue crew was able to get the family safely to shore. Their boat was towed to shore as well.

