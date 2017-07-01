Fatal motorcycle crash in NE Harris Co.

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A motorcyclist was killed after crashing in northeast Harris County late Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m on FM 2100 at Beckman Drive.

HCSO said a man was speeding southbound in his motorcycle when he lost control at a curve in the road. The motorcycle went into a ditch and flipped several times.

Deputies said the man was transported by Memorial Hermann Life Flight in critical condition, and he later died.

Authorities said his son was driving behind him and witnessed the crash. His son told deputies that his father had just purchased the motorcycle.

