HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal fire in the Huffman area.

The fire happened early Wednesday in the 2700 block of 3rd Street.

Officials were on the scene with the investigation underway as of 5 a.m.

The burned structure is said to be a mobile home.

