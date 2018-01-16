Fatal crash on Gulf Fwy near Dixie Farm Road

(Photo: Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Gulf Freeway Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, there were two accidents in the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near Dixie Farm Road around 7:49 p.m.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division investigating a fatal crash Gulf Freeway northbound near Dixie Farm Road. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 17, 2018

Police say a person got out of their vehicle to check on the damage after a crash with another vehicle.

Minutes later, another two-vehicle accident happened. Police say a vehicle from that accident spiraled out of control and hit the person in the first accident. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

