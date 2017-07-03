Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON - Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in Fifth Ward on Monday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened near the 2100 block of Lockwood Drive near Mulvey Street.
Police confirmed two people died, and another person was transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
