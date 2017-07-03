Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Alvin

Aerial image from Air 11 of fatal accident in Alvin.

ALVIN, Texas- A person was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler in Alvin on Monday, police said.

According to the Alvin Police Department, the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on FM 528 at Highway 35.

Alvin PD investigating fatality accident FM 528 at Hwy 35. May affect traffic in/out of Friendswood’s west side. Avoid the area if possible. — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) July 3, 2017

Police said an 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on Highway 35 when it crashed into a car at the intersection of FM 528.

The driver in the car died at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

