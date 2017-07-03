KHOU
Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Alvin

KHOU.com , KHOU 3:39 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

ALVIN, Texas- A person was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler in Alvin on Monday, police said. 

According to the Alvin Police Department, the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on FM 528 at Highway 35. 

 

 

Police said an 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on Highway 35 when it crashed into a car at the intersection of FM 528. 

The driver in the car died at the scene, police said. 

No other injuries were reported. 

