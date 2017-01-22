Fatal crash into concrete base of power line

HOUSTON- One person was killed after a crash into a concrete base of a large power line on Saturday night in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. when a driver was speeding eastbound on W. Orem Drive and lost control of the car. The car crashed into the base of a power line near Hiram Clarke Road.

Police said the front passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to live.

HPD is checking to see if alcohol was a factor. If the driver is found to have been intoxicated, he will face Intoxication Manslaughter charges.

