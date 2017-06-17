HOUSTON - Police are investigating a fatal crash in north Houston early Saturday morning.
According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on the feeder road of I-45 southbound between Parker Street and Obion Road.
Video from the scene shows a pickup truck sitting over a curb and on top of a fence.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs