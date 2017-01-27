Deputy hits, kills pedestrian on Westheimer

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- A deputy constable struck and killed a pedestrian on Westheimer Road, Houston Police say.

The incident happened before 3:30 a.m. Friday near Shadowbriar Drive, not far from S. Dairy Ashford.

Police say a woman was crossing the road in an area without a crosswalk, and that's when the Pct. 5 Deputy Constable struck hit her.

The investigation is still underway. As of 4:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes of Westheimer are blocked at the location.

Check back for updates and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning.

(© 2017 KHOU)