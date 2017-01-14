Fatal accident shuts down Hwy 59 for hours, multiple injuries

HOUSTON- A fatal accident shut down the Southwest Freeway for hours early Saturday morning
According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Highway 59 at Westpark Drive when a driver was traveling the opposite direction on the highway.
Police said the driver who was in a Dodge Durango sideswiped a Scion and hit a Chevy Tahoe head on.
The driver of the Scion lost control and was struck head on by a Chevy Impala. The Tahoe was struck again by a Honda CRV.
Police said a woman died from the injuries. Eleven people have been transported to nearby hospitals with a female juvenile in critical condition.
The accident shut down the freeway for hours. The investigation is ongoing.
