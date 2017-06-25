Fatal accident involving train in SW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A person was killed after a train and pickup truck crashed in southwest Houston on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 9 p.m. at the intesection of Main Street and Fondren Road.

Police at the scene said a man was driving his pickup truck southbound on Fondren and went around a stopped car at the railroad tracks in an attempt to beat an oncoming train. The train then slammed into the side of the pickup truck, pushing it about 200 yards.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

