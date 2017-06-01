Family wants justice after young father beaten to death
A 24-year-old father beaten by the husband of a Harris County Sheriff's deputy was taken off life support Wednesday night, the family lawyer confirms to KHOU 11 News. The father was brain dead, and his family fears he will not get justice.
KHOU 6:42 PM. CDT June 01, 2017
