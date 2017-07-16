Family wants answers after officer shoots, kills dog at party

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
30-45 person riot breaks out in Killeen Mall
-
Twister rips building to shreds in Livingston
-
Houston forecast for Sunday
-
VERIFY: Did Selena's killer die in prison?
-
Sunnyside, South Park residents fight gentrification
-
VERIFY: Is Hobby Lobby closing?
-
La Marque officer describes intense train rescue
-
Other victims killed in fiery crash Id'd
-
VERIFY: Is Southwest giving away free tickets?
-
Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested
More Stories
-
9 dead, up to 14 victims in flash flood at swimming…Jul 16, 2017, 11:56 a.m.
-
George A. Romero, pioneering horror-film director,…Jul 16, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
US journalist found alive in NE Congo; 5 Congo rangers deadJul 15, 2017, 12:52 p.m.