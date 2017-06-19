Family trying to stop deportation of local father

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tropical storms likely to form in Gulf, Atlantic
-
Mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
Houston Forecast for Monday morning
-
Mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death
-
Deputies looking for suspect after woman attacked at a cemetery
-
Houston Forecast for Monday afternoon
-
GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live
-
Ennis 2-year-old fighting E. coli infection
-
HPD releases video of five suspects breaking into home
More Stories
-
Tropical Storm watch from High Island to…Jun 19, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
-
HCSO: Mom stabbed 4-year-old daughter to deathJun 19, 2017, 4:50 a.m.
-
MCSO: Suspect arrested after assault, attempted…Jun 19, 2017, 10:05 a.m.