Family says Woodlands father wrongfully jailed

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- A local family is fighting to free their loved one. A father from The Woodlands is locked up in The Dominican Republic for a crime his family says he had nothing to do with.

"Larry is a very personable guy," said Stacy Davis, his wife. "He is a family man, that's the best way to describe him, he's a Christian."

So, how did a dad from The Woodlands end up in The Dominican Republic in jail?

"In the beginning, I just kept thinking this is crazy, he will be home soon, they know the facts," Davis said.

However, this family says the facts don't seem to matter. Larry Davis, 43, ran a fuel trading business with his father. But when his mother was diagnosed with leukemia, they decided to lease out their supply boat to someone they thought they knew.

Then, Larry got a call to come down to The Dominican Republic for an inspection. When he got there, authorities found 985 kilograms of cocaine on board. Larry got an attorney and tried to meet with local authorities, but ultimately he was arrested. That was almost 11 months ago.

"A month may mean nothing to most people but when all you're eating are beans and rice three times a day and you're drinking foul water... they had a cholera outbreak in this prison, one man died," said Quentin Davis, his father.

The case is making headlines in the Dominican Republic. A local news program picked up his story.

Investigators arrested the crew members on board, but the man who leased the boat mysteriously disappeared.

"I say a political prisoner, political in that they've got a crime and they've got a person that they are holding," said his father when we asked why they believe his son is still behind bars.

We called The State Department, and they told us U.S. officials are aware of the case and are attending hearings and visiting Larry in prison.

"Why, why keep my husband? They know he is innocent," Stacy Davis said.

In the time that's passed, Larry's mother lost her battle with leukemia. He never got to say goodbye. Now a wife and two sons, 12 and 9 years old, are left waiting for the day they'll see their dad.

"You just wonder where is truth and justice? It's not in The Dominican Republic," Stacy Davis said.

We called several lawmakers about Larry's case. The offices of Senator John Cornyn, (R) Texas and U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, (R) Texas District 10, are both involved. Staffers in the office of U.S. Representative Kevin Brady, (R) Texas District 8, even say they believe Larry is innocent and have talked to him over the phone in prison.



Larry's case is expected to go to trail, but it's unclear how long that will take.

