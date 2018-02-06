Family says high-speed train will ruin business

Country living has defined Calvin House's life since he was young. Three hundred and fifty acres in far west Harris County have been in his family for four generations, but now a high-speed train is threatening everything he and his family built. (Photo: KHOU)

Country living has defined Calvin House's life since he was a little boy. Three hundred and fifty acres in far west Harris County have been in his family for four generations.

"We just take a lot of pride in this place, where we live and the property that we have here," House said. "It's very important to us."

But now a high-speed train is threatening everything he and his family have built.

"It'll sound like a jet plane going by, this every 25 minutes at 205 miles an hour," House said.

It's hard to fully understand what this family is facing until you get a look up from the sky. Drone 11 captures where this train will slice right through his property. It'll basically cut off their home from their business, crippling both.

"It just tears me up," said Pam House, Calvin House's wife.

About 200 yards from their home is the original House Estate. It's now a bustling wedding venue where brides have chosen to say, "I do" for two decades. It's also the very spot where Calvin House married Pam in 1998.

"There's no way you can have a wedding with a train going by," Calvin House said.

"The bridges will come out here and say this is a beautiful place if only a train wasn't there," Pam House said.

Calvin and Pam House fear the bullet train won't just destroy their home, but kill their business.

"It's just going to destroy us," Calvin House said. "We're going to have to shut our doors up."

Hundreds of families just like them are facing the same fight to stop the train. Eight thousand acres of private farm land are threatened by this project connecting two major Texas cities.

"People in the city don't understand the love and devotion he's put into our property," Pam House said.

For this couple, the fight is personal. And it's just beginning.

