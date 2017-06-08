Family says crash victim is missing man

Family of a missing Houston man confirms police have recovered the body of 26-year-old Gerean Brown. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Family of a missing Houston man confirms police have recovered the body of 26-year-old Gerean Brown.

A mowing crew made the discovery less than half a mile from where Brown was last seen.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the body found. The mowing crew was working in the area just before noon when they discovered a body and a white motorcycle like the one Brown was seen riding the night he went missing.

Brown’s family says he was last seen May 29 at Mr. A’s Club. According to family members, he texted a friend saying he was on his way home, but he never arrived.

Thursday morning, Quanell X and Brown’s family asked for tips leading to Brown’s discovery.

“I don’t know what day it is. I don’t know what’s going on,” said Shirley Davidson, Brown’s mother. “All I know is I saw my baby Saturday. That’s the last time I seen him or talked to him. I beg someone give me some kind of closure.”

Friends and family speculate Brown was a victim of foul play, possibly targeted for his custom-built white motorcycle family says was towed away Thursday afternoon.

We are still waiting final confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators with the Houston Police Department say there are no signs of foul play.

