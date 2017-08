Donald Crenshaw (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was found near downtown.

Police say someone walking by spotted the body under Highway 59 near downtown around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

The area is near where police had been searching for 37-year-old missing man Donald Crenshaw. Crenshaw's family says the body is his, and they do not suspect foul play at this time.

