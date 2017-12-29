KHOU
Close

Family safe after home engulfed in flames early Friday

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:00 AM. CST December 29, 2017

HOUSTON – Flames engulfed a northwest Houston home early Friday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house fire at 4 a.m. at a home located on Carver near Areba.

Residents said the fire started in their pickup parked next to the house. The flames spread to the home and two other vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Crews got the fire out, but they're trying to figure out the exact cause.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories