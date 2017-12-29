Family safe after home engulfed in flames early Friday

Flames engulfed a northwest Houston home early Friday.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house fire at 4 a.m. at a home located on Carver near Areba.

Residents said the fire started in their pickup parked next to the house. The flames spread to the home and two other vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Crews got the fire out, but they're trying to figure out the exact cause.

