Family: Officer Cortez still critical, but improving

HOUSTON - Officer Ronny Cortez, one of two Houston police officers injured when they were shot by burglary suspects Tuesday, is still in critical condition but is improving, according to his family.

Cortez, a 24-year veteran with HPD, suffered several gunshot wounds and is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

His family released the following statement:

“We would like to thank all of our friends, family and neighbors for the great network of support and good wishes. Ronny has been receiving the best care possible at Memorial Hermann Red Duke Trauma Institute since he arrived on Tuesday afternoon. Ronny is a protector and has always been there to help those in need. Right now we are making sure he gets the best care possible since he is the one in need. The Houston Police Department has been absolutely golden during this process and has been here for our family the entire time. In our eyes, these officers can do no wrong. We ask that everyone continue to send prayers our way as Ronny continues his recovery. We are eternally grateful for your love and support.”

Officer Jose Munoz, who was injured in the leg, was released from the hospital Wednesday. Munoz is a 10-year veteran with HPD.

