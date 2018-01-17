Family in tent now living inside, kitchen still on front porch

Petra Cervantes

HOUSTON - HOUSTON - The Cervantes family has been living in a tent on their front porch ever since Hurricane Harvey left several feet of water in their home.

Finally, they have a warm place to sleep on these cold winter nights, but not everything is back to normal.

“I don’t have to sleep there no more. You can see that’s like a storage now," Petra Cervantes said. She is storing bags and boxes of donations.



“Oh it was so sweet, because like you see, we don’t have that much," Cervantes said. Petra’s home has come a long way. She’s got paint on the walls and even a warm place to sleep.



“I sleep right there on the sofa," Cervantes said. It’s not much yet, but right now, she says it’s enough.



“Now I feel like this is my house, before I used to see only wood. Now I can see my walls you know but we’re getting there, and we will, we will get up," Cervantes said. But not everything has been put back in it’s place. The pantry, stove, even the microwave are still outside on the porch.

But nothing is going to keep this “cocinera” out of her kitchen. Tuesday, in 20 degree temps, Petra made gorditas and chicken soup.

“It’s easy you know, you just come boil the chicken and add whatever you need to add and get inside," Cervantes said. It’s her way of finally feeling at home in a place that for so long has been anything but.



“If you like to cook, if you like to live, you can make it, you can do it. Even if you don’t have no money, no nothing, but you always find a way how to do it. That’s the way I am," Cervantes said.



Petra says she hopes to have her kitchen inside her home by April.

