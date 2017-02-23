Family, friends mourn teen killed in robbery

A grieving mother tried to find comfort Thursday night at a vigil for her son, who died while protecting her during a robbery. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A grieving mother tried to find comfort Thursday night at a vigil for her son, who died while protecting her during a robbery.

Friends and family gathered at the Subway restaurant in southeast Houston where the mother and son worked together.

Javier Flores' mother braved the walk up to the door to survey Wednesday night's crime scene and continued by laying tributes to her son, including candles and flower.

More than a hundred people gathered outside the Subway to give as much support as they could to Javier's mother and brother.

"He didn't deserve this. Nobody deserves this at all," said Edgar Reyna, who says he's known Javier since the 6th grade.

Reyna left a purple lanyard that Javier gave him at the growing memorial outside the Subway Thursday.

Read more: Suspect sketch, surveillance video released in fatal shooting of teen

Houston Police homicide detectives released not only a sketch of the man they believe pulled the trigger Wednesday, but also surveillance video from a different Subway across town.

Police believe the men who came into the Subway and shot and killed Flores in a robbery attempt then went to a museum district location on San Jacinto Street to carry out another robbery.

"We're just waiting on the law to see what they say and after whatever happens, we're going to continue," said Carlos Rodriguez, who spoke Thursday afternoon outside his southeast Houston home.

Mourners Thursday night pray that police track down the man who took Javier.

"This boy never said no, especially not to his mom," Reyna added. "I know the guys who did this are going to pay for this. If it's here or it's in the next life they're going to pay for this."

Javier's family tells us after graduating from Cesar Chavez High School, he had planned to join the Marine Corps.

Flores' death has touched the community so much that an anonymous donor has added $25,000 to the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrests of these robbers.

