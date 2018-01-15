Family, former psychologist react to Simone Biles' claim of sexual abuse

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Simone Biles of the United States looks on during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Livesey, 2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Simone Biles’ father told KHOU 11's Matt Musil they only recently learned of the abuse she detailed to her more than one million Twitter followers Monday afternoon.



“Simone just recently informed us of the abuse that she was subjected to,” Ron Biles said. “It’s a truly difficult time for us. The proper words to express our emotions are lacking at the moment. So please bear with us and give us time to digest all of this.Thanks in advance.”

Related: Simone Biles, four-time Olympic gold medalist, alleges Larry Nassar sexually abused her



Biles’ former sports psychologist teared up in an interview with KHOU 11 News.



“Really, right now I’m feeling sad,” Robert Andrews, founder of the Institute of Sports Performance and consultant with USA gymnastics said.



To Andrews, four-time Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles is special. He mentally trained her and helped Biles through adversity for more than three years starting in 2012.



However, he had no idea a bombshell tweet from Biles was coming. In it, the gymnast told followers former USA team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her.



“I hate to say it, it doesn’t surprise me,” Andrews said. “Give the other high-profile girls McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Ally Raisman, now Simone Biles. I just pray there won’t be others to come after Simone, which I think there will be.”



Andrews is a US team consultant hardly afraid to speak his mind. He even penned an article criticizing what he called a system of silence that encourages USA gymnasts never to question authority. For years, Andrews said he heard other gymnasts complain of verbal abuse from coaches. He worries what is next.



“Going forward we’ve got to create a new culture where it’s safe for these girls to ask questions and say no when they mean no and when they mean yes and the boys too for that matter,” Andrews said.

Biles' revelation resulted in the support from friends and fans across the country.

Fellow Olympian and Houstonian Simone Manuel released the following statement to KHOU 11's Matt Musil after hearing about the alleged abuse.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Simone Biles. As a fellow Olympian and Houstonian who is friends with Simone, it is very unfortunate to hear this news, and I am sorry that she and many others are dealing with this.

As an elite athlete, we do everything in our power to become masters of our sports. Treatment is a necessity, and we are supposed to trust these individuals in power. As a female athlete, it is very unfortunate to know that needs and essential components of our sport can become a powerless and painful endeavor. A place where an athlete is supposed to feel safe and at home can quickly become a place where they are caused the most pain. An athlete is no longer empowered but left defenseless. It is very upsetting to know that situations like this occur so frequently.

My heart goes out to her and all the other names I do not know.

I highly believe that having brave people like Simone and others speak up and expose those who are violating so many innocent and defenseless individuals is a step in the right direction. Higher institutions need to be held accountable for the people they put in power. We all have a voice and we all have power. Bringing awareness to these situations is powerful and essential.

I wish nothing but the best for Simone. We bonded at the Olympics and had a great time in the Houston Thanksgiving parade and other events. She has a sweet spirit and such a kind heart. I hope she takes the time she needs to heal and get better. I know that she is a strong, courageous, and brave woman that will let nothing stand in her way."

© 2018 KHOU-TV