Families question where loved ones are buried at Hitchcock cemetery

HITCHCOCK, Texas -- Families are concerned about a cemetery in Hitchcock and believe their loved ones aren’t buried in the right spot.

Tuesday, KHOU 11 News first reported how Mainland Memorial Cemetery workers uncovered a mystery body in a family’s plot minutes before the burial service.

The cemetery’s owner removed the unknown body the next day, and that family is still waiting to bury their mother in a plot the family says they paid for in 1980.

A heart attack killed Christopher Smith in February. His sister, Debra, says the entire family grew up near the Hitchcock cemetery.

“(We) wanted to put him on the right-hand side of his dad,” Debra Smith said.

Christopher’s service ended under an awning on cemetery grounds. The crowd filed out, leaving Christopher’s casket under the awning. Christopher’s long-time girlfriend, Teresa Garneau, says the cemetery’s owner, Russell LaRoe, wouldn’t allow her to see Christopher moved from the awning into his plot.

“What was he going to do?” Garneau said. “Is he going to move him somewhere else, or is he not going to bury him (or) not put him in the ground? I don’t know.”

Garneau says she watched the burial from a public road and never received documentation about which plot staff buried Christopher. She says LaRoe told her over the phone:

“Section 13, plot 26, space 4,” Garneau recalled.

Sitting in the same room, Debra Smith said, “If my brother is in space 4, then is he on top of my mother? I don’t know.”

LaRoe told KHOU 11 News he bought the cemetery a few years ago without a plot map showing who is buried where. County filings show he assumed ownership in 2003. So, we started digging from that date.

Seven years later, the Texas Funeral Commission put LaRoe on probation for six violations. LaRoe was cited for unethical funeral services, cremating remains without authorization and unprofessional conduct which could include failure to keep records, for example, a plot map identifying where people are buried.

That type of information is what should have been written on Joselyn Mathews’ death certificate.

“We ended up having to send it in unknown because a month has passed, and we need to get their things (affairs) taken care of,” said Matthews’ daughter, Toni Womack.

Womack knows what section her mother is buried in. However, she hasn’t placed the headstone and doesn’t know exactly where she is.

“While we were making the arraignments, we found out that the plot that was given to her had someone already in there,” Womack said.

Both families fear their loved ones aren’t where they think, or that they’ll be exhumed to make room for the plot’s owner.

KHOU 11 News kept digging into the law surrounding cemeteries. According to Texas Health and Safety code, removing remains without a plot owner’s written consent is illegal. It’s also illegal to not keep records of who is buried where.

As for Mainland Memorial Cemetery’s probation and $4,500 fine issued by the Texas Funeral Commission, both were dropped after the cemetery went three years without a complaint.

