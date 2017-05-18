Fallen HPD officer remembered by family, friends at memorial

Family members remembered HPD Officer Richard Martin at a memorial Thursday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Family and friends of a Houston Police officer killed in the line of duty remembered him at a memorial Thursday evening.

Officer Richard Martin was run over by a man police were chasing two years ago. When Martin laid spikes to end the chase, the father of two was hit and killed by the suspect’s car on Kirkwood near the Katy Freeway.

His family and friends gathered for the memorial at the same intersection Thursday night.

"It just lets me know he's not forgotten. Richard meant a lot to his family and it just feels good to see his extended family here with him." said the officer's widow, Kim Martin.

Officer Richard Martin was the Houston Police Department's 113th officer killed in the line of duty.

More: Son of fallen HPD officer gets big show of support

© 2017 KHOU-TV