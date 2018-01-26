'Fake Joel Osteen' returns with new video

The “Fake Joel Osteen” has returned. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The “Fake Joel Osteen” has returned.

Comedian Mike Klimkowski was back in business last month crashing a Lakewood Church service.

The California-based Osteen lookalike successfully used his likeness last year at an Osteen-led worship event in California. Klimkowski used his Osteen impression there to get free parking, get into the venue and pose for photos with fans.

His latest video, filmed in Houston, was an experiment to see if members of Osteen’s own church could tell the difference between Klimkowski and Osteen. However, it wasn’t long before security put a stop to it all.

