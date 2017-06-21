F-16 crashes, catches fire at Ellington Field

A pilot ejected from an F-16 jet with ammunition on board when it crashed and caught fire at Ellington Field Wednesday. The pilot, who is from a detachment of the 138th Fighter Wing, crashed on takeoff during a training flight. "It was extremely dramatic

KHOU 4:52 PM. CDT June 21, 2017

