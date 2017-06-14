Eyewitness account of VA shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kidnapping suspect apologizes, hugs victim
-
Congressmen targeted in Wednesday's shooting
-
Infant shot, killed in southwest Houston
-
Thompsons make first court appearance on murder charges
-
Court records show Terry Thompson had problems controlling anger, temper
-
Gunman in congressional baseball practice shooting was a GOP critic with a criminal past
-
Congressional aide from Houston wounded in Alexandria shooting
-
Former sheriff breaks his silence on brawl
-
14-year-old accidentally shoots twin brother
-
KHOU Live Video
More Stories
-
Suspect killed after Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at…Jun 14, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
Exclusive: Kidnapping suspect apologizes, hugs victimJun 14, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
Congressional aide from Houston wounded in…Jun 14, 2017, 9:56 a.m.