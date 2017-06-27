Extremely dangerous drug hits Houston streets
A new drug danger has hit the streets of Houston - a drug so strong, it's sometimes used as an elephant tranquilizer. Carfentanil was recently detected in an overdose patient here in Houston. It is an opioid 10,000 times stronger than morphine.
KHOU 6:04 PM. CDT June 27, 2017
