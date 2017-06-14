Exclusive: Kidnapping suspect apologizes, hugs victim

A security officer says a man pulled a gun on her, kidnapped her, then ended up hugging her and walking away. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Police say a man pulled a gun on a woman and kidnapped her, but then something totally unexpected happened. The bad guy ends up giving the woman and a hug and walks away.

"I'm just glad to be alive,” said Susalyn Bailey, a security officer for Top Gun Security & Investigations.

A guy with a gun forced his way into her car, looking for cash.

"I reached for my wallet, and I was showing him, I don't have anything, there's nothing in here,” she said.

Bailey was working a security shift around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on South Gessner near West Bellfort. When the guy demanded, she drove him to the nearby ATM at Wells Fargo.

"I don't know, it's like my natural instinct just said don't freak out,” Bailey said.

She convinced him she didn't bank with Wells Fargo, and then Bailey did the one thing she knew how to do: relate.

"I was like, 'Look, I don't have any money.' I said, 'I'm struggling just like you,'” she said.

He broke down in her backseat, saying he had two kids at home and a job but struggled to pay the bills.

"He got up from the backseat and he hugged me, while he was still holding the gun, he hugged me and got out of the car and ran," Bailey said.

It's a moment she can laugh at now.

"I didn't know how to feel," she said.

But an ending she credits to good training.

"You cannot freak out, because you not being calm and not cooperating, could cost you your life,” Bailey said.

There's only a vague description of the suspect. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers. Bailey says police told her it was one of six armed robberies Tuesday night in the same area.

