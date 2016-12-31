Shaun Hardy.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- The ex-husband of a missing woman has been charged with Tampering with Evidence, a second degree felony, League City Police confirmed late Friday.

The charges for Shaun Hardy come hours after police found human remains inside his home.

Hardy is the ex-husband of 30-year-old Anne-Christine Johnson, a League City woman who has been missing for three weeks.

Anne-Christine Johnson, 30, was last seen on Thursday, December 8.

Johnson was last seen on Dec. 8. Family members say she has two children, an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, investigators arrived at Hardy's home with a search warrant for specific piece of property, but ended up finding the remains.

Officials have not yet confirmed exactly where the remains were found nor what condition they were in.

Hardy's home is located in the 600 block of Chesterfield drive.

Johnson’s mother, Stephanie Johnson, told KHOU 11 News the remains were found in Hardy’s garage, and she believes they are her daughter’s.

"I wish I could say I have a sense of closure, everybody talks about closure, but I feel as if the horror is just beginning," said Stephanie Johnson. "All I can think about is 'Did she suffer? What happened to her? How long was she in the garage?"

As the medical examiner's van pulled away Friday evening, under the glow of Christmas lights, the mother is left waiting to confirm her fears and wondering if she could have done more to protect her daughter.

"I was visiting her 3 to 4 times a week, trying to help her out, trying to talk to her to get her out of that situation, but as you know with domestic violence, people go back," said Johnson.

This couple did have a domestic incident where police were called in 2015. Investigators say they both filed protective orders, but were still living together on and off.

It will now be up to the Galveston County Medical Examiner to officially identify the remains.

