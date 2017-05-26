Every home should have one ... a smoke alarm for tornadoes!

The Midland WR-120 is a weather radio model which picks up a dedicated NOAA weather radio band (voice), and can be programmed to emit loud audio alerts for impending bad weather in specific counties anywhere in the USA for specific warnings. (Photo: Brooks Garner)

HOUSTON - Once upon a warm and humid spring night, a violent and ragged funnel silently slid from cloud to ground, under the black cover of a witch's dawn and muffled by the constant rumbling of angry thunder from her odious cape. Everyone was asleep when the clock struck 3:06 am, and an unusually strong thunderstorm spawned a football field-wide cascading wall of arneaceous charcoal dreck. Sulfurous organics ripped straight from the bowels of tepid, black low-land sloughs were lifted high and thrown, in a deadly shrapnel of disconsolate detritus. The twister would destroy everything in its wide path and track nearly 70 miles. When the sun rose four hours later over north-central Florida, the ruins of hundreds of homes lay waste under morning dew. A death toll would soon climb to over 20 people. TVs were off and it was the early days of cell phones so reverse 911-style text alerts were not transmitted. This night in February of 2007 would be remembered as, "The Groundhog Day Tornadoes". It's an example of just one nighttime tornado -- and there are no doubt, stories of countless others.



Nighttime twisters can be scary as there is little light to distinguish cloud from vortex and many times, people are sound asleep with no way to receive a warning.

Here in Texas about a quarter of all tornadoes happen at night -- many times when you are sound asleep. In fact, during the last 50 years, fatalities in these nighttime twisters, nationwide, have actually increased despite the rapid advancement of technology.1

Tornadoes at night are even more dangerous than during the day. This is because many people are asleep when they strike. Even if you are awake, often times you can't see them until it's too late. A weather radio with an alarm can save your life. (Photo: American Meteorological Society)

This is my advice: Just as every home should have smoke detectors, every home should have a weather radio. This simple device sniffs out bad weather and alerts you with an audible 90 dB alarm -- loud enough to wake you up. When a tornado moves into your county, the device receives a signal from the National Weather Service transmitter on the 162 MHz frequency range and comes packed with special radio information which tells the radio only to, "turn on" with the alarm, followed by voice message, if your county is affected. It won't go off if there are storms in Brenham and you're in Sugar Land.



This alarm-equipped weather radio is available at Academy for about $30, at the time of this publishing.

TOP 5 REASONS PEOPLE DON'T WANT THEM

1) My cell phone alerts me already and besides, I have YOU guys on TV to warn me!

Cell phones die. Cell phones can be on silent. Cell phones can fall out of range. Cell phone towers can fail. Cell phone bills can forget to be paid. Cell phone ring tones are not loud enough to awaken heavy sleepers. This radio does. Its 90 dB alarm will raise the dead. You do have us, at KHOU 11, but if you're asleep you won't know to turn on the TV. When your radio does go off, you'll know where to turn for more information beyond the voice of the National Weather Service.

2) The alarm goes off in the middle of the night for Amber Alerts. That's it for me!

Unlike earlier models (like the WR-100), all alerts can be turned off, except tornado warnings. This means you'll no longer be awoken at 2:56am when an Amber Alert in Amarillo is issued and you're cozy in your bed, naturally unable to, "look" for missing.

3) I don't need to know about bad weather (and be woken up by an alarm) for a flood advisory in El Paso.

This radio is programmable to your specific county only. That means you won't be informed about the weather until it's coming your way.

4) I don't want to hear about a flood advisory, only tornadoes. Don't these things go off all the time?

You can set it to receive every warning (even avalanche warnings!), however, most people choose only to receive tornado warnings. Of course, if you live on a Bayou that floods, you'll want to have the 'flash flood warning' feature enabled too.

4) They're too expensive.

A decent but inexpensive smoke detector costs between $25-35. That's about the same as these weather radios.

You can purchase this model at any Academy Sports and Outdoors in the Houston area.

-Brooks Garner

Meteorologist Brooks Garner

