Event brings awareness to biker safety in Houston

Houston police and Bike Houston took to the streets to bring awareness to the safe passage ordinance. (Photo: KHOU)

Houston police and Bike Houston took to the streets Thursday to bring awareness to the safe passage ordinance.

Twenty billboards have gone up across the city to remind drivers to give cyclists at least 3 feet of space. Large vehicles, like semi-trucks, are required to give cyclists 6 feet of space and, when possible, switch lanes to avoid close contact.

Those who rode along Thursday say they hope Houstonians also hop on their bikes and explore the city.

© 2017 KHOU-TV