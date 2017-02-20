KHOU
Evans, Bellaire top Cy-Springs in high school hoop playoffs

The Bellaire High School varsity boys' basketball team defeated Cy-Springs, 76-60, Monday to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

KHOU 12:14 AM. CST February 21, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Bellaire 76 Cy-Springs 60 F

