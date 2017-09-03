Evacuation zone lifted for area near Arkema plant in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas- The mandatory evacuation for residents living in the 1.5 mile perimeter of the Arkema plant in Crosby has been lifted, according to the company.

Arkema Inc. released the following statement early Monday morning:

"The Crosby Fire Department and unified command has determined it is safe for residents to return to their homes. The 1.5 mile evacuation zone around the Arkema Inc. facility has been lifted and is no longer in effect. Arkema thanks the unified command for their hard work and professionalism to ensure the safety of all during the post-Hurricane Harvey period.



The perimeter of the Arkema Crosby site is secured. Arkema will continue to work with its neighbors and the community to recover from the substantial impact of Hurricane Harvey. For further information on these efforts, please contact the incident helpline at 1-877-4ARKEMA."

On Sunday evening, the plant initiated 'controlled ignitions' of remaining chemical trailers to "minimize the impacts to the community." The company said the remaining six containers storing organic peroxide products have now largely burned themselves out.

Related: Crosby plant to initiate 'controlled ingitions' of remaining chemical trailers

The company will open an assistance center at Crosby High School on Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The company says they will provide help with temporary housing, filing claims and more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV