Equusearch looking for missng man who suffers from Alzheimer's

HOUSTON - Equusearch is looking for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Victor Chavez, 79, was last seen on February 25. He was walking in a navy blue, long sleeved shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes. He was also wearing a black cowboy hat.

Equusearch says that Chavez has a scar on his right leg and often stumbles due to a previously broken hip. The search is urgent because Chavez suffers from Alzheimer's and other medical issues.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.

