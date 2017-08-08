Emotions run high at Capitol as debate on bathroom bill, an abortion bill unfold

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Drivers navigate flooded roads in west Harris County early Aug. 8, 2017
-
Police searching for missing teen in Brazos River
-
Man claims to have spotted Bigfoot in NC
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Water receding after early-morning flooding across Houston
-
Monster truck pulls vehicles from Houston flooding
-
Wreck in street flooding captured on camera
-
Two men drown near San Luis Pass
-
VERIFY: Was a pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana?
More Stories
-
North Korea threatens missile strike on Guam; Trump…Aug. 8, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
Cleaning up after flooding across Houston early TuesdayAug. 8, 2017, 6:44 a.m.
-
Drivers, residents stranded by flooding in north HoustonAug. 8, 2017, 5:13 p.m.