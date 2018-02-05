Elon Musk to launch Tesla into Mars orbit

The Tesla Roadster will be launched from Cape Canaveral tomorrow, aboard the Space X Falcon Heavy rocket. It's a test for their new space launch system and the car will act as ballast -- and bragging rights. (Photo: Space X)

HOUSTON - Elon Musk, the creator of Tesla cars and leader of Space X, is launching a car into Mars orbit tomorrow! He's doing this to test his new Falcon Heavy rocket, which he hopes to use for large satellites and deep space missions of tomorrow. (The car will act as dummy ballast, to test the rocket under weight.) This is not the stuff of nerdom. It will be the 1st deep space Roadster: the stuff of David Bowie album art! 1 billion years from now when humans have long left the planet (either voluntarily or otherwise) his Tesla car will still be in Martian orbit (or so he hopes), as a museum piece to our 21st century awesomeness. Maybe in a few hundred or a few thousand years, tourists will visit like they do today diving wrecks at sea. Humanity will no doubt visit his classic automobile when we're long past driving cars. I probably can't relay how historic this is as far as the concept of posterity: While nothing on Earth is permanent due to weathering effects (not rock, not metal, not plastic, given enough time), this car will survive, intact -- with only UV-faded paint and ice-cracked/frosted rubber/leather, and maybe some space dust. This will be like the Voyager I, for our American culture: demonstrating ingenuity, humor ... and our opulence. If we ever get to Star Trek in real life, this will be like the Pyramids for our future decedents. Let's hope it doesn't get taken out by a stray space rock. Liftoff is at 12:30pm Central time. Icing on the cake? The car's stereo will blast David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” in a loop, while it's on the launch pad, while it's blasting off into space -- and until the battery dies. (Well, since space is a vacuum, once the car makes it above our atmosphere, the audio will no longer be audible.) Watch visualization/animation of the launch here:

p.s. A word about his target of a, "Martian orbit for his car." It's likely to be more of an orbit around the sun, which passes close to Mars ever so often. Here's the breakdown by a true (and beloved) space geek:

