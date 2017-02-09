El Campo HS testing students for Tuberculosis

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Caught on camera: Driver appears to try to hit children
-
Teen found dead behind church school
-
WATCH: Chase ends in fiery crash
-
New claims of friends sneaking into Super Bowl 51
-
After great turnout, will Houston be able to regularly host Super Bowls?
-
9 in custody after AT&T robbery
-
32 arrested in Harris Co. Pct. 4 prostitution bust during Super Bowl week
-
44-year-old man missing
-
Medical examiner: HFD firefighter caused crash on purpose
More Stories
-
Good Samaritans pull man from deadly car wreckFeb. 9, 2017, 5:40 a.m.
-
9 arrested in robbery at Spring AT&T storeFeb. 9, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
-
El Campo High testing students for TuberculosisFeb. 9, 2017, 8:01 a.m.