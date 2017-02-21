El Arroyo sign tumbles over during Presidents' Day storms

El Arroyo sign topples over after strong winds during the Presidents' Days storms. (Photo: Jenni Lee)

AUSTIN - Even one of Austin's most beloved staples was no match for the wicked storm that blasted through Central Texas Monday morning.

El Arroyo, the famous Mexican restaurant on Fifth Street, is known for its devilishly clever front signs.

However, after strong winds, the 600-pound sign toppled over just like everything else in the area.

The sign takes a tumble⛈Did you know the El Arroyo sign weighs almost 600 lbs?! #ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:35am PST

But the folks at El Arroyo aren't wasting any time bringing the sign back to its full glory. They've already fixed the base and wrote on their Instagram account, "Don't worry folks! The sign had a few too many margs but will be back up & running ASAP!! #ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign."

Don't worry folks! The sign had a few too many margs but will be back up & running ASAP!! #ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:48am PST

And when it does return, no doubt, its first saying will be epic. Chime in on our Facebook post with what you think the sign will say.

