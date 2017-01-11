Effort to rescue human trafficking victims
HOUSTON -- As thousands of fans head to Houston for Super Bowl LI, some fear that victims of the sex trade will also be brought to the city. Local organizations are gearing up to deal with the problem are offer help to those forced into prostitution.
KHOU 4:46 PM. CST January 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputies find weapons, meth at Fort Bend home
-
Man hit, killed by METRO bus
-
Animals seized from shelter to be returned
-
No arrests 1 year after businessman killed
-
Grandfather busted in Texas for California prescription pot
-
2 CVS stores broken into overnight
-
Fun facts about Super Bowl rings
-
Dad says pre-K daughter molested by classmate
-
Student's big dreams take her to Cornell
More Stories
-
Amber Alert issued for three missing childrenJan 11, 2017, 7:47 p.m.
-
Baytown dad says pre-k daughter molested by classmateJan 11, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
Texas carries out first US execution of 2017Jan 11, 2017, 6:57 p.m.