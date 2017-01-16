EF-0 tornado damages homes, property in NW Harris Co.

Home security cameras rolled as a tornado scattered debris in the Harvest Bend subdivision in northwest Harris County. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Home security cameras rolled as a tornado scattered debris in the Harvest Bend subdivision in northwest Harris County.

“It’s not a cool sound to hear,” said Josuv Salmero.

Salmero hustled siblings into a closet as winds ripped up rooftops and wooden fences. It tossed part of one onto the top of a neighbor’s home.

“It’s something I don’t want anybody to witness because it’s scary,” Salmero said. “You think you’re tough, but I was scared.”

People say push alerts notified them of the storm that made a brief, albeit destructive appearance.

“It felt like a hurricane passed through here in 30 seconds,” said one neighbor.

“Fortunately, we’re OK, thank God,” said Greg Gutierrez.

He hunkered down in a bathtub with his mother as flying debris shattered windows at their home.

“It sounded like a freight train and I was on top and all of the sudden I was like “I think our home is gone,” Gutierrez said.

The tornado crossed busy Perry Road and did more damage to a nearby horse barn. It appears the animals are OK.

“I’ve lived here 11 years, and I’m kind of shaken,” said one neighbor. “It’s wild.”

It was a wild morning from which many people will spend weeks, if not longer, recovering.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service tells KHOU this was an EF-0 storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour.

