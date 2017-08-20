Eclipse 2017: Will the eclipse be eclipsed by clouds?

HOUSTON, TX - Eclipse 2017 is less than 24 hours away. Here's a final reminder from your favorite and mine "Harry Caray:" "Hey! If you stare at the Sun long enough it'll burn your eyes out. I once stared at the sun for...over an hour!"

Hey! #Eclipse2017 is coming! "Harry Caray" says if you stare at the sun it'll burn your 👀 out! He once did it for "over an hour." 😂#KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/cQUEvmFUCU — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) August 20, 2017

It's funny because it's so ridiculous -- and true. Serious retina damage can occur with prolonged exposure to looking directly at the star. Even looking briefly directly at the sun can be a costly, permanent mistake.

All of this will be for naught if you look up and see nothing but clouds. The good news is the viewing in Houston should be fairly decent. A few scattered showers in the afternoon will be of the popcorn variety and not overly widespread. However some debris clouds from passing storms may put a vale over the celestial show -- if only for a few moments at a time.

Here's a look at one of our high-resolution models across Texas:

Conditions across Texas look really, really good overall. However where it counts; places like Kansas City, St. Louis, Nashville and Charleston may be obscured in clouds and unable to see the out-of-this-world spectacle.

Nationwide, the best viewing will be in the Pacific northwest where skies are expected to be clear as the Moon's shadow will make "landfall" at Lincoln Beach, Oregon and move at a break-neck speed of 1,600 mph across the U.S.

If you have traveled or know somebody who is traveling, here is a broad-brushed map of the best and poorest areas to view the eclipse. If you don't get a chance to see the eclipse this go-around, the next great solar eclipse will come to you (almost) in April of 2024. I wrote all about it HERE.

© 2017 KHOU-TV