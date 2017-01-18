Drone 11 takes first flight following storms

Drone 11, piloted by a KHOU 11 photographer, got an aerial view of the road conditions and high water locations along Buffalo Bayou near downtown.

HOUSTON - Drone 11 took its inaugural flight Wednesday morning after severe weather caused street flooding.

Piloted by KHOU 11 photojournalists, Drone 11 flew over Buffalo Bayou near downtown and Allen Parkway. The bayou had swollen after torrential downpours and street flooding was just beginning to recede.

Air 11, the helicopter in use by KHOU, is often unable to fly during and immediately following severe weather due to safety concerns. Drone 11 will be able to provide a new experience for viewers during weather coverage.





