Driver unloading cars at Cadillac dealership struck, killed by van

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating an incident that took the life of a man delivering cars at a Cadillac dealership.

The crash happened late Wednesday along the Southwest Freeway frontage road near Bissonnet.

Police say a truck driver with a large trailer stopped on the frontage road to unload cars in front of the David Taylor Cadillac dealership. The driver of an oncoming van apparently didn’t see the trailer and struck the back of it, swerving and hitting the truck driver, who was out of the vehicle.

The truck driver died at the scene. Police say the van driver was not hurt.

Police at the scene said the district attorney would look over the investigation to see if charges should be filed.

