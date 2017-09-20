Driver runs away after crashing big pickup into home, witnesses say | NW Harris County Sept 20, 2017 (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A homeowner is cleaning up and making repairs after he says the driver of a large pickup truck crashed into his northwest Harris County home late Wednesday.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on Terrace Brook at Corrian Park.

The large Ford truck apparently crashed into a parked car and then went through the yard before hitting the home, causing extensive damage to a front room. There were no reports of injuries.

The homeowner tells KHOU 11 News the pickup is owned by a neighbor, who said an employee of his was driving the truck at the time. That employee allegedly fled the scene on foot after first trying to drive away and hitting a tree.

The neighbor who owns the truck helped board up the home and spoke to deputies about the incident.

