(Photo: Taken from viewer video)

WHARTON, Texas- A driver was killed in a crash with a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel early Saturday morning in Wharton, police say.

According to the Wharton Police Department, a driver crashed into the back of the truck around 2 a.m. on Highway 59.

A KHOU 11 viewer captured video of the flames in the aftermath.

The investigation is ongoing.

