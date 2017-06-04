Driver killed in crash with wrecker in Crosby

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

CROSBY, Texas- A driver was killed after crashing into a wrecker early Sunday morning in Crosby, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 90 at FM 1942.

Deputies said the wrecker driver had stopped behind a stalled car on Highway 90 with his emergency lights turned on when a Ford Expedition crashed into the back of him.

HCSO confirmed the driver of the SUV died at the scene, and the tow truck driver and his wife were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

Witnesses told deputies that the man driving the Ford was speeding and weaving between lanes.

