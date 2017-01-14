Driver fatally hits man walking on road in NW Houston

HOUSTON- A driver hit and killed a man walking in the road on Friday night in northwest Houston.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on FM 529 at Eldridge Parkway when a 25-year-old man was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes with an unknown man.

Police said a driver, Enrique Caballero, didn't see him and hit him with his red Hyundai. Police said the pedestrian failed to yield the right of way to the driver and was hit by the left front of the vehicle.

The man died at the scene due to injuries from the collision.

Caballero waited for police at the scene. He told police that he was unable to see him in enough time to stop.

Police said the driver was found not to be intoxicated, and no charges are expected.

