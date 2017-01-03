KHOU
Driver doing donuts on I-45 will not face charges

The driver caught on cell phone video doing donuts on I-45 will not face charges.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:23 PM. CST January 03, 2017

HOUSTON - A driver caught on cell phone video doing donuts on I-45 will not be charged, police say.

A witness captured the scene that brought traffic to a standstill on Sunday afternoon. Police say the driver lost control and hit a guardrail, which caused his airbags to deploy.

The driver was apparently disoriented from the crash and taken to the hospital. Investigators say since he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he was not cited.

