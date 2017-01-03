Driver doing donuts on I-45 will not face charges

A Houston driver doing donuts on I-45 brought traffic to a halt on Sunday. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A driver caught on cell phone video doing donuts on I-45 will not be charged, police say.

A witness captured the scene that brought traffic to a standstill on Sunday afternoon. Police say the driver lost control and hit a guardrail, which caused his airbags to deploy.

The driver was apparently disoriented from the crash and taken to the hospital. Investigators say since he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he was not cited.

(© 2017 KHOU)